7 skimmers found, removed from Sarasota County gas station pumps

Seven card skimmers were discovered Monday, Nov. 6, at a Sarasota County gas station. (Photo: Sarasota County Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Seven card skimming devices have been removed from pumps at one Sarasota County gas station.

A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection employee performing a routine check of the pumps found the skimmers Monday, Nov. 6, at Quik, located at located at 3580 Fruitville Road.

The last time the pumps were inspected was on April 3, according to a news release.

The store's owner reported he had not heard of any complaints from customers regarding fraudulent charges. Still, authorities advise customers at any station to use a gas pump closest to the store's entrance and use a credit card, not a debit card for the transaction.

Above all else, use cash.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 941-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV