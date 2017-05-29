Alligator takes dip in pool

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Juveniles arrested in child porn case
-
Keeping your home cool without breaking the bank
-
Car under water
-
Tampa teen drowns in Ocala
-
Memorial Day observances around Tampa Bay
-
Arrests, hospitalizations up over last year at Sunset Music Festival
-
Sunset Music Festival EMTs
-
GR infant mauled by dog
-
Taps-playing retiree atoning for missed service in Vietnam
-
Holiday couple leaves hotel EGL05262017
More Stories
-
Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI suspicionMay 29, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Memorial Day observances around Tampa BayMay 27, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Remembering our heroes on this Memorial DayMay 28, 2017, 9:18 p.m.