Atlanta Braves to break ground on North Port spring training facility
Partners from the Atlanta Braves, Sarasota County, the city of North Port, Mattamy Homes and West Villages will break ground on the team's new spring training complex, expected to be completed in time for spring training 2019.
WTSP 9:20 AM. EDT October 16, 2017
