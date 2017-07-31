Brother charged with manslaughter of sister in accidental Sarasota shooting

Daniel Cortez-Reyes, 19, of Sarasota is charged with manslaughter. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. - A 19-year-old man is accused of killing his sister in an accidental shooting at a Sarasota home on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Cortez-Reyes, 19, of Sarasota is charged with manslaughter of Leticia Cortez.

Crews took Reyes, 20, of Sarasota to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Sarasota police officers responded to the hospital due to Cortez’s injuries.

Officers determined the shooting happened at a home in the 2000 block of Arlington Street. Authorities believe Reyes was home with family members sitting at the kitchen table eating dinner.

Cortez-Reyes told officers he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, pulled the magazine out of the firearm, inserted the magazine and the firearm discharged. A single round hit Reyes.

Authorities are holding Cortez-Reyes at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

