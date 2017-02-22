Caimans, gator in new exhibit at Mote Marine

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young woman's cautionary windshield tale
-
Curtis Reeves hearing
-
Hackers prey at charging stations
-
DCF investigator arrested for selling drugs
-
Stepson attacks pregnant mother
-
TTAPP
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
Newlyweds turn to social media after theft
-
Florida still lax with texting legislation
More Stories
-
Barricaded suspect fires at Polk deputies; SWAT team…Feb 22, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Deputy-involved crash blocks multiple lanes of NB…Feb 22, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Police chief, officer charged in Punta Gorda…Feb 22, 2017, 3:28 p.m.