Car hits Pine View sophomore riding his bike

A car hit a Pine View sophomore near 425 Old Venice Road on Wednesday morning. (Photo: WTSP Sky 10)

OSPREY, Fla. - A car hit a Pine View sophomore riding his bike to school on Wednesday morning.

It happened near 425 Old Venice Road around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy suffered injuries to his legs, and authorities took him to All Children’s Hospital.

