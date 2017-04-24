SARASOTA, Fla. -- A piece of artwork has many people mad in Sarasota.

The artwork is titled "The Face of MLK" in Newtown. If you aren't familiar with Newtown it's Sarasota's black community. It shows syringes, plastic bags with white powder, speakers and basketball shoes.

The artist's narrative says Martin Luther King Boulevard is known for drug deals, prostitution and crime...and with new projects in the area..."the neighborhood is changing its complexion."

The backlash forced the artist to take down the exhibit early. Many in Newtown says the artwork doesn't paint true life.

“Newtown Alive speaks for itself. We are alive show we are alive in the things see happening this community,” says Jetson Grimes, Newtown community leader.

Below the words “Newtown is Alive” the bright orange colored shirt says “Courage, Dignity and Determination”. Grimes says that describes the people of Newtown.

Not this says Newtown Community leader Jetson Grimes. A piece of artwork called “The Face of MLK” at the Center for Architecture in downtown Sarasota.

Grimes says it’s “a little distasteful.”

Many think the artwork is racist, not Grimes. “I wouldn’t go that far. I know Jerry Sparkman he has character he’s a good person. I think he was leaning towards his creative side.”

But Grimes say the artist missed what the community is really about. Grimes says, “99% of the people here are hardworking, good character, church going people those are the things he missed.”

Sparkman removed the exhibit a week early and issued an apology. In a statement to 10 News he said the exhibit was “insensitive.” Sparkman wrote:

Statement from Jerry Sparkman, AIA, NCARB

The idea behind the Biennale exhibit was for six people to tell stories of how architecture shapes and improves the communities. My portion of the exhibit focused on the building projects along Dr. Martin Luther King Way that I felt made positive contributions to the community, such as residential and educational buildings. Some components of my part of the exhibit were insensitive and offended people and I immediately removed the entire exhibit and issued a public apology.

Now I am in discussion with multiple community members to gain a better understanding of the issues of concern and to use this learning to create something positive.

The first project I worked on when I moved here, was in Newtown. Since then I have worked on six other projects in the community in addition to several buildings at Ringling College of Art and Design.

The last thing I meant to do was hurt the people of Newtown and I apologize. I have along history of working in and around Newtown to make a positive and lasting contribution through planning and architecture.

Newtown is 101 years old one of Florida’s original black communities and there’s a lot happening here.

Grimes says, “You look around you see Memorial Hospital project here, the Goodwill here, the new street scape, the condos down the street. So many positive things in this community the future is looking very, very beautiful for this community. This is a safe community. We invite you into the community and you are not going to have any kind of incident.”

Even though the exhibit is down the discussion continues. The Black Lives Matter of Manasota has set up a meeting with the archictect, the Center for Architecture and other community members for 6:30 tonight at the Goodwill on MLK.

Sparkman says goal is to have a better understanding of the issues so they can create something positive.

