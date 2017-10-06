Former Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy Frank Bybee enters the courtroom on Friday in his attempted murder trial. (Pool)

SARASOTA, Fla. - A former Sarasota County deputy was found not guilty of attempting to kill an 80-year-old woman, but was convicted of kidnapping her.

Frank Bybee, 46, was also convicted of exploitation of the elderly, seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and three counts of offenses against users of computers.

Investigators said Bybee befriended Marcia Sohl in October 2016 after she contacted the sheriff's office for help. Sohi contacted authorities months later, stating Bybee was controlling her life, including using her bank account for purchases.

Bybee was on administrative leave when he threatened to kill Sohi, then attacked her inside her home in January, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Bybee's trial lasted two weeks and jurors deliberated for seven hours prior to their verdict. His sentencing date was not immediately set.

