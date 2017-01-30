Immigration attorney: Trump's law creates chaos, not necessary

“In my experience in immigration law there’s already extreme vetting going on,” says Skip Martin, an immigration attorney in Sarasota. Martin says Trump’s recent immigration law isn’t necessary. WTSP photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- President Trump’s executive order banning travel from 7 predominantly-Muslim countries has been met with protests and legal challenges.

“In my experience in immigration law there’s already extreme vetting going on,” says Skip Martin, an immigration attorney in Sarasota. Martin says Trump’s recent immigration law isn’t necessary.

“The problem when you hastily put out an executive order without any training of the people in the field, it’s a recipe for chaos,” says Martin who points to the protests across the country and world.

The Trump administration says only 109 -- a fraction of 325,000 foreigners -- were detained at U.S. airports over the weekend.

Martin says, “It does send the message to the outside world, perhaps not welcome in the U.S. We’ve always been a country since the beginning that’s welcomed immigrants.”

Martin says the president’s travel ban on the seven countries creates bigger problems for U.S. immigration law. “I’m seeing potential conflict between two branches of government. If we have legislation by Congress saying these class of people can come into this country, now an executive order says they cannot,” explains Martin.

Martin adds, “If I was a citizen of one of those seven countries I would advise them do not travel outside the U.S. may not be allowed back. My advice to any other immigrant make sure you have an immigration attorney. It’s a scary world right now.”

Should Americans be concerned of its vetting process? Are we pretty safe right now? Martin’s response, “I believe we’re very safe. Nobody in my opinion slides through like they did maybe 15 years ago. Those days are gone.”

