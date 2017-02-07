Man arrested after 'suspicious incident,' says police

(Photo: Sarasota Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA -- Authorities in Sarasota County arrested a man after what they are calling a "suspicious incident."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Tonga Drive just before 7 p.m. February 1, 2017. The fire department, Hazardous Devices Unit, and FBI also responded.

Kenneth Iverson, 23, was arrested after they say he was at a store in Hillsborough County and bought items that were 'consistent with bomb making,' says a public information officer.

Iverson has multiple charges including possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

It's unclear at this time what they found in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

