Man arrested after 'suspicious incident,' says police

10News Staff , WTSP 5:30 AM. EST February 08, 2017

SARASOTA -- Authorities in Sarasota County arrested a man after what they are calling a "suspicious incident."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Tonga Drive just before 7 p.m. February 1, 2017. The fire department, Hazardous Devices Unit, and FBI also responded. 

Kenneth Iverson, 23, was arrested after they say he was at a store in Hillsborough County and bought items that were 'consistent with bomb making,' says a public information officer.

Iverson has multiple charges including possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

It's unclear at this time what they found in the home.

The investigation is ongoing. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


