SARASOTA, Fla. - One person suffered severe burns after being shocked while working on a scissor lift truck, which then engulfed in flames.

The incident happened at Lorraine and Fruitville roads, officials said.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was flown to Blake Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

