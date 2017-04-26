North Port dance instructor facing more lewdness charges

Photo: North Port Police Department

A Sarasota County dance instructor arrested in January on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a 15-year-old female student now faces three additional charges, the North Port Police Department said Wednesday.

Lauren Anne Debenedetta, 38, was taken back into custody Tuesday night and is being held without bond. North Port detectives say an ongoing investigation, including interviews with the victim, led to the new charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, Debenedetta made inappropriate contact with the victim on three occasions at the Haven Dance Studio and at the victim's residence, both in North Port, in late 2016.

Anyone with any additional information on the case and other possible victims is asked to call the NPPD at (941) 429-7300.

