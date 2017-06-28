North Port police search for missing 81-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease

Julia Mrazik, 81, was last seen at her North Port home on Beeber Street, according to North Port police. (Photo: North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The North Port Police Department is looking for an 81-year-old woman with Parkinson’s disease.

Julia Mrazik was last seen at her North Port home on Beeber Street, according to North Port police.

Anyone with information on Mrazik’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (941)429-7300.

© 2017 WTSP-TV