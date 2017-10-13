North Port police seize handheld explosives, secure neighborhood

North Port police along with several other area law enforcement agencies secured the scene near Eagle Pass Street. (Photo: North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The North Port Police Department recovered several handheld explosive devices from a neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police along with several other area law enforcement agencies secured the scene near Eagle Pass Street and brought several residents in for questioning.

Residents reported hearing explosions to police on Friday morning.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV