(Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sharks conservation efforts are bringing back the Great White. and scientists say that's good news for keeping the ecosystem in check but sharks are still a mystery.

Research vessel OCEARCH set out on its 28th expedition Feb 25th. During the three-week long trip off South Carolina and Georgia researchers hoped for a big catch and it didn't take long.

“Looks like we have a 12-foot mature white shark out here,” says one scientist on board.

The vessel lures a shark to the boat and onto a hydraulic lift to raise the animal out of the water for scientists to work on.

Mote Marine’s lead shark scientist Dr. Bob Hueter helped place a satellite tag on a 12.5 foot 13-hundred pound mature great white shark off Hilton Head.

Hueter says, “They’re the ones that can lead us to the critical places in terms where animal are mating where giving birth what they need to survive.”

Scientists have 15 minutes to do about a dozen tests and this 12.5-foot long shark named Hilton surprised them all.

“This is a mature animal ready to mate in a place and a time we didn’t even think they did this once again more data figuring out the pattern,” says Hueter.

OCEARCH’s first shark expedition off South Carolina brought more surprises.

“We were able to get to white sharks and two tiger sharks in the same place off Hilton Head Island,” says Hueter. Scientists tagged one of each species on the same day.

Hueter says white sharks prefer cooler water and the tiger warmer water…and both eat different things. So why are these top predators crossing paths?

“The fact they’re sharing the same space means they’re eating different things unless something happening with the environment. We’re looking all the time at climate change. The temperature in the ocean is moving further north with warmer and warmer water,” explains Hueter.

Satellite trackers help scientists get some answers. Hueter tagged Hilton on the 4th anniversary of tagging his first great white 4 years ago named Lydia.

Once a shark is tagged scientist can track them for up to 5 years. Sharks like Lydia are not always far from shore. “She spends time off the coast,” says Hueter about the shark that’s clocked 36-thousand miles in years.

Then there’s shark a 15 footer named Katherine she gets even closer. Hueter says, “Right off the beach just outside the sandbar.”

“They have the opportunity but no motive to bother us. We’re not on the menu leave us alone,” says Hueter.

It’s just one part of a shark’s mystery these scientists help solve with each expedition.

To track Hilton or any of the other sharks tagged during an Ocearch expedition follow the link.

Dr. Hueter and OCEARCH are working on an expedition to Cuba in

May.

