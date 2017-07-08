WTSP
One killed in Venice house fire, two deputies released from hospital

Staff , WTSP 8:01 AM. EDT July 08, 2017

VENICE, Fla. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire early Saturday morning.

One resident died in the fire and two deputies were hospitalized from the fire on the 2600 block of Carmine Road.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

The two deputies received treatment for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure. The deputies released from the hospital on Saturday.

