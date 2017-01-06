Police investigate shooting on highway

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY -- One person is in stable condition after police say he was shot on a highway in Sarasota County.

Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 41 and River Road in North Port for reports of a shooting in the northbound left-turn lane of River Road.

When police arrived, they found an individual who was shot. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

All other individuals involved are being interview.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4915.

