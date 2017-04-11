Police investigating serious hit-and-run accident

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

SARASOTA -- Police are looking for a person they say seriously hurt a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident in Sarasota.

Officers say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a male in his late 20s was in the road at the intersection of N Pineapple Ave and 1st St. when he was struck by a white Chevy Silverado. The truck left the scene, leaving the pedestrian in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are unsure why the victim was in the road. He is not being identified at this time.

Officers are searching for a white Chevy Silverado with possible left front quarter panel damage

Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank 941-364-7370.

