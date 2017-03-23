Police searching for missing Sarasota man with Alzheimer's

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old James "Chris" Haney, who was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Haney is known to suffer from Alzheimer's.

He was seen driving in a 2002 blue Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate tag number #GJKC81.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with tan pants and sandals, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Facebook post.

It is possible he is in the Punta Gorda area. Dial 9-1-1 if you see him.

© 2017 WTSP-TV