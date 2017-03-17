Police seek help locating Sarasota woman with dementia

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in searching for a missing elderly female who suffers from dementia.

Lidia Dalia Jacynicz, a white female, is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has grey/ black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday walking from her residence in Warm Mineral Springs.

Authorities are uncertain what clothes she was wearing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SCSC front desk at (941) 861-4260 or their non-emergency number at (941) 316-1201.

