Police: 'Serial public masturbator' caught and arrested

NORTH PORT -- A man is behind bars after police say he was watching women change through their windows and fondling himself.

The victims reported to police they saw a male exposing and fondling himself in the North Chamberlain and Price area in North Port. A recent case said the suspect was looking through the window and banging on it to get their attention while he was touching himself.

Police were able to catch him through the fingerprints he left on the window and with evidence they were able to catch the convicted felon, 36-year-old Sean Bean.

He is charged with exposure of sexual organs.

More victims have come forward and police say more victims could be out there. If you are a victim, please contact North Port Police at intel@cityofnorthport.com.

