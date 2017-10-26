Police to be at Sarasota High School after social media posts

Sarasota High School (Photo: Google Earth)

Concern over Snapchat posts will lead to an increased police presence at Sarasota High School on Friday, police said.

Police said they were notified by school administrators after a student told them about the posts that led to concerns about a potential threat to the school.

Police were able to locate the girl who had made the posts and talked with her and her parents. Afterward, they say they have no information to support any threats to students or staff at the school.

In an abundance of caution, though, there will be extra uniformed police officers to deal with any concerns from staff, parents or students, police said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV