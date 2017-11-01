Recognize this dog? Pup found at Sarasota gas station

Employees found the dog around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station at 300 North Washington Blvd. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found at a gas station on Wednesday morning.

Employees found the dog around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station at 300 North Washington Blvd. before calling the police for help.

A police officer took care of the dog until the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services arrived. Animal services will look after the dog until the owner is found.

