Recognize this dog? Pup found at Sarasota gas station

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:29 AM. EDT November 01, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found at a gas station on Wednesday morning.

Employees found the dog around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station at 300 North Washington Blvd. before calling the police for help.

A police officer took care of the dog until the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services arrived. Animal services will look after the dog until the owner is found.

