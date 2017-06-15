WTSP
Sarasota County burn ban lifted nearly eight weeks later

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:41 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier has lifted a countywide recreational burn ban after nearly eight weeks.

County leaders put the burn ban in place on April 21 due to weather conditions. Seasonal rain patterns have helped reduce the threat of wildfires in Sarasota County.

Reigner urged residents to follow fire ordinances and regulations with the burn ban lifted.

Go to Sarasota County’s website or call (941)861-5000 for more information.

