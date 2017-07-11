Sarasota County sheriff's deputy passes away

Kevin Blakely joined the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9, 2003. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning one of its deputies has passed away.

Kevin Blakely joined the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9, 2003. He also served as a member of the sheriff’s office’s emergency response team.

As a first responder, Blakely served at the scene of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in New York.

Blakely was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He also served as a police officer in Massachusetts for the Scituate Police Department and Eason Police Department.

Blakely leaves behind a wife and two children.

