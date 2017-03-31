Sarasota Film Festival opens tonight, local film highlights immigration issue

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The 19th annual Sarasota Film Festival opens tonight at the Sarasota Opera House. This year’s festival features more than 200 films seen at prestigious film festivals such as Sundance and Cannes.

This year’s festival opens with documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy’s “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” fame surfer. Kennedy will also receive an award. Kennedy’s film is part of this year’s festival’s focus on sports and sportsmanship in our society.

Guest stars attending the festival include Stanley Tucci, Rosanna Arquette, Diane Lane, and Aisha Tyler.

This year’s films spotlight the environment, science and climate change. Other issues include the LGBTQ community, women in films, and premieres work from the new Veterans Filmmaking Academy. The VFA takes a deeper look into rehabilitation for veterans and reintegration into civilian life.

Florida films are featured too. The documentary “American Dreams” is produced by Sarasota County Judge Charles WIliams, retired Judge Durand Adams, and Charles Clapsaddle.

The 55-minute long documentary shares the stories of local immigrants, their contribution to society, and the country’s immigration history.

Most of the films will be seen at Regal Hollywood Stadium 20 on Main Street through April 9.

