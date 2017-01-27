Sarasota hospital's volunteer cuddlers help babies go home sooner (Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA -- Tender, loving, care, the kind of medicine no pharmacist can fill is helping babies go home sooner from the hospital.

“Come on, let’s go,” says Pat Saxton as she gets in one last cuddle with 1-week-old McKenzie before she heads home.

“Show how pretty you are,” she softly tells the baby.

Born 6 weeks early, McKenzie stayed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for observation.

Jennifer Carrillo, McKenzie’s mother says, “Me and her dad would come down twice, once in the morning and once in the evening.”

And in between, Pat gave their daughter lots of TLC, lots of ---cuddles.

Jennifer says, “I think the cuddler program is a benefit for all babies…being able to hold her, [and give her] that human contact as much as possible helps babies get better a little quicker. It made us more at ease.”

“Hi! You’re waking up?” says Jennifer to her daughter as she walks into her hospital room to feed her.

With mom on hand, Pat moves on to the next baby who needs her.

“He likes to play, he's not sucking as much as he should,” says Pat about a 10-day-old baby boy who sometimes doesn’t want to eat.

“It’s the best job in the world. It is. You get to hold babies, cuddle a baby, soothe them when crying. You can’t ask for a better job,” she says with a big smile.

Pat has been a cuddler for 3 years. She says, “Some babies have a hard time sleeping. You have to hold them for an hour or two so they can get some sleep. They need to sleep to have their bodies grow and their brains grow. With my grandkids all grown, this is a chance for me to be a surrogate grandmother to a lot of babies.”

SMH has had the volunteer cuddler program since 1990 for premature babies who are medically stable and in recent years for babies going through drug withdraw from their mother’s use.

“They can have high crying periods or tremors,” says Heather Graber, Clinical Manager in the NICU unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Heather says last month 80% of their NICU babies were drug withdraw babies. She says SMH has seen an increase since 2005. The NICU nurse says that all babies benefit from the cuddler program.

“What we’re finding is having that extra help here decreases their length of stay,” adds Heather.

Reporter: When it’s time for the babies to go home is it difficult to say goodbye?

Pat says, “Oh it’s funs to see them go home. You know they are all well and better. They’ve made it through and get to go home and start their new life.”

All volunteers have a background check. Volunteers in the cuddler program also go through 12 hours of training. Their duties besides caring for babies include helping the nurse with administrative duties, laundry, and restocking.

SMH is not in need of any more volunteers for its cuddler program but volunteers are needed in other departments such as cancer, cardiac, neurology, and rehab.

Check with your local hospital to see if they have a cuddle program.

