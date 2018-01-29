Sarasota parents charged with child neglect for injuries on 2-month-old baby

Martin Gomez, 27, and Magdalena Perez-Lopez, 28 (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Apparent injuries on a 2-month-old baby were enough to charge her parents with child neglect.

Martin Gomez, 27, and Magdalena Perez-Lopez, 28, took their daughter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and reported she hadn't been eating, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

Police say the doctor, upon examining the child, found several concerning injuries.

She was taken Friday, Jan. 19, to All Children's Hospital for treatment.

Gomez and Perez-Lopez were arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. They're being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV