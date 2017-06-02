WTSP
Sarasota police arrest five men for solicitation of prostitution

Staff , WTSP 8:59 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

The Sarasota Police Department arrested five men Wednesday for trying to prostitutes.

The following five men are charged with solicitation of prostitution:

·        Ephrian K. Myles, 50, of Sarasota, Fla.

·        Christopher T. Duro, 46, of Erie, Pa.

·        Lance Duggan, 35, of Sarasota, Fla.

·        Gerio Ferreira Da Costa, 33, of Osprey, Fla.

·        David. A Lewis, 30, of Sarasota, Fla.

Authorities also seized vehicles belonging to Da Costa and Lewis.

The Sarasota Police Department conducted the undercover operation along North Tamiami Trail.

