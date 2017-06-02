Sarasota police arrest five men for solicitation of prostitution

The Sarasota Police Department arrested five men Wednesday for trying to prostitutes.
The following five men are charged with solicitation of prostitution:
· Ephrian K. Myles, 50, of Sarasota, Fla.
· Christopher T. Duro, 46, of Erie, Pa.
· Lance Duggan, 35, of Sarasota, Fla.
· Gerio Ferreira Da Costa, 33, of Osprey, Fla.
· David. A Lewis, 30, of Sarasota, Fla.
Authorities also seized vehicles belonging to Da Costa and Lewis.
The Sarasota Police Department conducted the undercover operation along North Tamiami Trail.
