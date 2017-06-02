Sarasota police arrest five men for solicitation of prostitution

The Sarasota Police Department arrested five men for soliciting prostitutes. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

The Sarasota Police Department arrested five men Wednesday for trying to prostitutes.

The following five men are charged with solicitation of prostitution:

· Ephrian K. Myles, 50, of Sarasota, Fla.

· Christopher T. Duro, 46, of Erie, Pa.

· Lance Duggan, 35, of Sarasota, Fla.

· Gerio Ferreira Da Costa, 33, of Osprey, Fla.

· David. A Lewis, 30, of Sarasota, Fla.

Authorities also seized vehicles belonging to Da Costa and Lewis.

The Sarasota Police Department conducted the undercover operation along North Tamiami Trail.

