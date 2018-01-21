Sarasota police needing tips in homicide investigation

Police lights, stock image. (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC, Thinkstock)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- An investigation into a deadly shooting now is considered a homicide.

Todd Michael James Reeves, 32, was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the area of Maple Avenue and 31st Street, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment; he died thereafter.

Sarasota police ask anyone with information call Detective Anthony Defrancisco at 941-954-7049 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

