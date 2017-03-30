Sarasota Police say respect & courtesy helps during a traffic violation

SARASOTA, Fla. -- You never want to see police officer’s flashing lights in your review mirror.

“We conduct traffic stops based on violations. We don’t stop cars for no reason,” says Officer Jason Frank with the Sarasota Police Department’s traffic unit.

But for reasons and excuses for speeding…

“I was in a hurry,” says Gloria Barreto about the time she was ticketed for speeding.

Lisa Rygiel thought she had a good reason. She says, “I was 6 months pregnant on Alligator Alley and had to go to the bathroom. It was a woman cop. Did it work? No, I still got a $350 ticket.”

Excuses are what Sarasota police officer Jason Frank says he hears. Frank says some of the most popular are, “Are you sure it was me and not another car next to me. I was going with the flow of traffic.”

The best one yet came this week. Sarasota Police posted on its Facebook page about when Frank pulled over a driver in a Porsche doing 83 on a 45 mile per hour Fruitville Road.

Franks says, “He said to me, sir honestly this car drives so smoothly didn’t realize how fast I was going. I said you were doing 13 miles faster than you can on the highway”

Frank says to save it, most excuses won’t work but there are a few such as a doctor heading to emergency surgery or a woman in labor.

The kind of ticket you get can depend on you and your attitude when you are pulled over.

What kind of behavior can work against you? “Disrespect. We appreciate respect and honesty go a long way. That’s the difference with being cited for a full speed ticket as opposed to a reduced fine for speed or a warning,” says Frank.

He adds, “We’re out here to educate not ruin someone’s day.”

