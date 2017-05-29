Sarasota remembers veterans on Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Main Street in Downtown Sarasota was colored with red, white and blue and filled with patriotism this morning.

Hundreds young and old turned out to honor our veterans on this steamy Memorial Day morning and to say Thank you!

Among the honorees…Captain Robert O’Neill a Pearl Harbor survivor. The 92-year-old veteran served nearly 40 years in the Navy and was there when Japan attacked Americans. O’Neill helped rescue the injured and recover the dead.

“You know what we were in the water helping people out. We didn’t realize at the time I tell people at a quarter to 8 there were 6-thousand boys on the island…at 8 o’clock there were 8-thousand men. You had to grow up fast, buck fast,” says Captain O’Neill. He was 16 years old at the time.

Gianna Giasone, 9 years old explains what Memorial Day means to her. Gianna says, “Memorial Day is all about thanking veterans who saved our country, helped us survive in the US so we could live to be free.”

The number of World War two veterans are growing smaller each year…this year’s parade had only 2 WW II veterans.

