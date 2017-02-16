Beware of phone scam involving fake police officers

SARASOTA, Fla. - Next time that phone rings, and there's someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer asking for money, beware: the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says it's a phone scam.

One Sarasota couple is out nearly $2000, and it nearly happened to many others.

“If it’s money involved it’s definitely a scam,” said Chris Wells. He wishes he had realized that when his wife got a call Saturday night.

“(The caller) said she had not shown up for federal jury duty,” said Wells.

The caller claimed to be Lieutenant Tom Jackson with the Sarasota sheriff’s office.

“He was very serious and professional sounding,” Wells said.

But his request was less than professional. “'You’re going to have to bring $1,900. We’ll return it to you.' Wells recalled the man saying. "This doesn’t make sense.”

What came make next made even less sense, but Wells and his wife went along with it. Wells says the caller told them to go to Winn-Dixie and spread the money over several prepaid gift cards, specifically Money Pak scratch-off cards, and give him the numbers so he could quickly transfer the money. Then they’d meet at the sheriff’s office.

Wells said, “It’s the perfect scam, virtually untraceable.”

By the time Wells realized they were being scammed it was too late - the scammers had their money.

“These guys need to be caught. Nineteen hundred dollars. My daughter is getting married in two weeks I can’t afford $1,900,” said Wells.

How frequent are theses scams?

“Once in a while, but lately we’ve had lots of calls,” said Lieutenant Joe Giasone with the sheriff’s office.

Nine victims have filed reports with the sheriff’s office and many more have called says Lt. Giasone. Since most calls originate from out of the country, Giasone says the chance of prosecuting anyone or getting anyone’s money back is low.

“What the public needs to know is no one from the Sarasota sheriff’s office is going to call you for money. Not at all. Or tell you there’s a warrant for your arrest. We don’t ask for money or to send money anywhere,” he said.

Wells advice? “If you have any doubt, hang up the phone. Don’t give anyone any information at all and hang up.” He added, “I feel extremely foolish but I can guarantee you it will never happen again.”

To make sure a call from the sheriff's office is legit, you should get the caller's name and badge number and call the sheriff's office and ask to speak with them. Also, double-check their story or hang up and report the call to police.

