SARASOTA, Fla. - Many schools kept their students indoors during the eclipse, but students at c turned it into a learning opportunity - and helped NASA scientists.

After science teacher Mary Ann Kiger handed out eclipse glasses to her students, they measured air and ground surface temperatures as satellites passed overhead.

in total, 14 readings were documented within a three-hour span.

“2:42 p.m., 5 percent cloud coverage…cirrus, cumulus and left in that direction,” said Daniel Ramirez, 13.

The students were glad to take part in NASA's Global Data Explorer program.

“Not a lot of kids get to do this one in a life time chance," said Paige Judson, 12.

The students were among thousands of volunteers across the country on Monday who gathered data for NASA scientists to study the historic eclipse.

“It’s going to be fun and cool forever in NASA's data set," Paige said. "I hope this makes a difference.”

