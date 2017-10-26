Sarasota travel agency abruptly closes, trips paid for canceled

Dozens of customers from Legendary Journeys learned the cruise they paid for has been canceled. (Photo: 10News)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Dozens of customers from Legendary Journeys learned the cruise they paid for has been canceled.

One complaint online says the cruise line was not paid by the travel agency even though the customer says they paid in full.

The owner of Legendary Journeys, Al Ferguson, spoke with 10News. In an open letter on Facebook, Ferguson gives several reasons why he had to close the 20-year-old travel agency this week.

The agency traveled frequently to Cuba.

One customer learned his cruise on MSC next month is canceled and no one with the agency would answer his questions.

Hear Ferguson's side of the story and what he is doing to “make it right” for his customers today during 10News this Evening starting at 5 p.m.

