Sarasota woman found after reported medical emergency

Candice Jones

UPDATE: She has been found safe in Manatee County with the assistance of the Bradenton Police Department.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota police need help to find a woman last heard from early Wednesday morning.

They say Candice Jones texted friends just after midnight from the 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail near the Sarasota Memorial Hospital that she was having a possible medical emergency.

She hadn't been seen since 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Melody Circle.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black yoga-style long pants.

If you know where she might be, call Sarasota police at 941-316-1199.

