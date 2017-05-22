Sarasota's diverging diamond interchange day 2, easy to navigate?

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. --The state’s first diverging diamond interchange has opened in Sarasota County. It’s the largest in the country out of 87 in 22 states, with six lanes each way.

The Sarasota-Manatee area has waited nearly two years for the diverging diamond interchange to be completed. Never been through one? FDOT says there are plenty of signs on the road and alongside the road to show you where you need to go.

Lisle Ogle says “It was clear where I was supposed to go and what I was supposed to do, I was relieved I’ve driven it.”

Herman Hipson adds, “You gotta know where you are going. If you’re going straight stay in the middle. If going left go to the left. Right then get on the right side it works.”

Troopers are on standby just in case there’s a problem.

Do drivers think it’ll help traffic here on University? Lisle says, “Hard to say traffic is horrible especially during snowbird season”

“It should speed things up,” says Herman.

There’s still traffic on University Parkway but FDOT says there are some details that need to be worked out. They’ll be adding cameras on top of each traffic light to help monitor traffic flow.”

“The cameras on signal poles communicate with the controller the adaptive system will constantly monitor signal patterns and adapt the signals' timing,” says Marelna Gore, Interstate Construction Project Manager for FDOT.

While there will be a learning curve for some on how to travel through a diverging diamond interchange FDOT assures us this is the most proven way of keeping traffic in a heavily congested area like University Parkway…moving. Gore says, “They’ve been proven not only to move traffic through but also increase safety not just for motorist but for bicyclists and pedestrians too.”

FDOT has 7 more diverging diamond interchanges planned for Florida. 4 along the I-4 corridor, one of State Road 56 in Pasco County and 2 on the east coast.

There are plans for two more in Sarasota County off of Fruitville Road and Clark Road with a modified diverging diamond interchange off Bee Ridge Road.

