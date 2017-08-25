Sarasota Co. sheriff's office issues advisory over social media rumors

Blue police lights (Photo: File)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Thursday assuring the public not to be alarmed from recent social media posts.

The sheriff’s office said it has reviewed several conversations, but no crimes have been committed.

Some of the terms on social media included the terms “human trafficking” and “abduction,” but again, law enforcement did not find any crimes committed.

“It is important to fully understand the magnitude of such crimes and rest assured that law enforcement officials investigating crimes of that caliber would be urgently notifying the public as such,” the sheriff’s office’s post reads.

