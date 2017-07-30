Sheriff's office finds missing Sarasota woman

SARASOTA, Fla.- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found a missing woman safe.
The sheriff's ofifce thanked the public's help in finding Janice Joy Cagle, 67, of Sarasota.
Authorities returned Cagle safely, according to the sheriff's office.
