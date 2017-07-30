Sheriff's office finds missing Sarasota woman

Janice Joy Cagle, 67, of Sarasota was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Beneva Lakes Healthcare Facility at 741 South Beneva Road. (Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla.- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found a missing woman safe.

The sheriff's ofifce thanked the public's help in finding Janice Joy Cagle, 67, of Sarasota.

Authorities returned Cagle safely, according to the sheriff's office.

