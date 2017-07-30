WTSP
Sheriff's office finds missing Sarasota woman

Staff , WTSP 6:58 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla.- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found a missing woman safe.

The sheriff's ofifce thanked the public's help in finding Janice Joy Cagle, 67, of Sarasota.

Authorities returned Cagle safely, according to the sheriff's office.

