Siesta Beach named No. 1 beach in the U.S.

Siesta Key (Photo: TripAdvisor)

SIESTA KEY, Fla. – Dr. Stephen Leatherman named Sarasota County's Siesta Beach the No. 1 beach in the U.S.

Siesta Beach also took the No. 1 spot on Leatherman’s list in 2011. Leatherman, who works as a professor at Florida International University, also goes by the nickname “Dr. Beach.”

“Siesta Beach boasts that it has the finest, whitest sand in the world, which attracts sand collectors and beach lovers from all over,” Leatherman said in a news release. “Siesta Beach is not only a beautiful location for beachgoers, but it is also an environmentally healthy beach and offers first-rate beach safety for its visitors.”

Visit Sarasota County President Virginia J. Haley said the county has invested more than $21 million to renovate amenities offered at Siesta Beach since receiving Leatherman’s No. 1 spot in 2011.

"It is an honor for Siesta Beach to receive this recognition for a second time," Haley said in the release. "The investments by Sarasota County to improve the amenities offered at the beach have paid off with this No. 1 ranking."

Leatherman selected Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin and Clearwater, Fla., as the seventh best beach in his 2017 rankings.

Fifty criteria are used to evaluate beaches, which include water, sand quality, safety and management.

Leatherman has selected the top 10 beaches in the U.S. since 1991.

Leatherman’s top 10 beaches in 2017

1. Siesta Beach

Sarasota, Fla.

2. Kapalua Bay Beach

Maui, Hawaii

3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach,

Outer Banks of North Carolina

4. Grayton Beach State Park

Florida panhandle

5. Coopers Beach

Southampton, N.Y.

6. Coast Guard Beach

Cape Cod, Mass.

7. Caladesi Island State Park

Dunedin/Clearwater, Fla.

8. Hapuna Beach State Park

Big Island, Hawaii

9. Coronado Beach

San Diego, Calif.

10. Beachwalker Park

Kiawah Island, S.C.

