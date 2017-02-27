Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Sarasota man.
Francis E. Bailey, 82, was last seen around 11 a.m., at his home in the 1800 block of Vamo Drive.
Mr. Bailey is 5 fett 6 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2013 silver Honda CRV with a paratrooper license plate numbered 550WL.
Anyone who comes into contact with Bailey is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
