Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Sarasota man.

Francis E. Bailey, 82, was last seen around 11 a.m., at his home in the 1800 block of Vamo Drive.

Mr. Bailey is 5 fett 6 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2013 silver Honda CRV with a paratrooper license plate numbered 550WL.

Anyone who comes into contact with Bailey is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.



