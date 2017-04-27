Close Silver alerts canceled for Sarasota husband and wife 10News Staff , WTSP 5:23 PM. EDT April 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Silver alerts have been canceled for a husband and wife who live in Sarasota.Morton and Patricia Pasternack returned home safely, officials say.They had were last heard from around 2 p.m. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder Stealthing epidemic Homeowner's neighbor keeps calling 911 Marion County Police Chase Cross Bay Ferry The murder of Jennifer Odom revisited VERIFY: Trump donor names publicized Fireball seen near Miami Anadarko shuts down oil wells after explosion Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line More Stories Officers caught jaywalking after dept's jaywalking crackdown Apr 27, 2017, 5:25 p.m. Burn ban enacted in Hillsborough County Apr 27, 2017, 3:48 p.m. Buccaneers draft preview: Best, worst case scenario… Apr 27, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
