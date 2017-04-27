WTSP
Silver alerts canceled for Sarasota husband and wife

10News Staff , WTSP 5:23 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Silver alerts have been canceled for a husband and wife who live in Sarasota.

Morton and Patricia Pasternack returned home safely, officials say.

They had were last heard from around 2 p.m.

