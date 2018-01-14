Two distressed boaters rescued from rough waters in Venice

VENICE, Fla. -- Two distressed boaters were rescued by the Venice Fire Department Saturday after dealing with rough waters and a disabled boat.

Authorities responded to the scene around 4:40 p.m. near 2000 Tarpon Center Dr. after a local resident told them the sailboat was in heavy seas and was 'dead in the water.'

Rescue Boat 51 @CityofVeniceFL Fire Dept rescued 2 passengers, 35’ sailboat, 7-9ft seas, tangled in crab trap lines pic.twitter.com/nYNriuxsPY — Isabel Mascarenas (@IMascarenas) January 14, 2018

The boat was reportedly tangled around crab trap lines in water that was seven to nine-foot seas.

One needed to be treated for sea sickness following the rescue and authorities were able to free the sailboat to tow it to shore.

