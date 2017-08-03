(Photo: Chambers Jr., Stanley)

SARASOTA, Fla. - Two people robbed the Walgreens at 3535 N. Tamiami Trail on Wednesday, Sarasota police said.

The suspects, wearing all black, sporting masks and holding handguns, took a cash drawer from the business and fled on foot, police said.

Authorities could not provide a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Megan Buck at 941-954-7067 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

© 2017 WTSP-TV