Two-vehicle crash in Sarasota leaves one dead

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was traveling eastbound on E. Dearborn St. (County Rd. 777) with two children around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday when it was suddenly struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the second driver, traveling in a 1994 Mazda, did not stop at the intersection stop sign, which resulted in the vehicle's collision with the first vehicle, a 2010 Ford Fusion.

The Mazda collided with the front right side of the Fusion, causing critical injuries to both children and serious injuries to the driver. The driver of the Ford Fusion was sent to be treated at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the two children were sent to be treated at the All Children's Hospital.

The Mazda overturned following the crash and the driver, 58-year-old Thomas Stapleton, was killed in the crash.

