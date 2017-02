One person is dead after a several vehicles collided and one went into a house Thursday at 9355 113th St. N.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk on Monday around 8 a.m. on Bahia Vista Street when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not yield the right of way of the pedestrian and struck 52-year-old Delbert Bontrager, leaving the pedestrian with critical injuries.

The driver had no reported injuries.

