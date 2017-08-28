Venice police rescue 5 people from stuck school bus, flooding closes roads

The five on board the school bus are okay after the incident on East Venice Avenue near the US 41 Bypass just after 7 a.m. Monday. (Photo: City of Venice)

VENICE, Fla. – The Venice Police Department rescued three special needs students and two adults from a school bus stuck in water on Monday morning.

The five people on board are okay after the incident on East Venice Avenue near the US 41 Bypass just after 7 a.m. Monday, according to the city of Venice.

The students on board are high school age.

Due to street flooding, E. Venice Ave. between U.S. 41 Bypass and Bay Indies is now partially closed. Motorists are advised to please drive with caution and avoid the area.

The Venice Police Department wants to warn drivers about driving through roadways that are flooded.

The following roads in the city are seeing street flooding. Please try to avoid these areas if possible:

Base of the Venice Avenue Bridge

1000 block of Pinebrook to Ridgewood Ave.

700-900 block of E. Venice Ave.

Albee Farm Rd. from Lucaya Ave. to Bird Bay

Ponce De Leon and S. Harbor Dr.

Flamingo Dr.

Bahama Rd. (between the Venice Performing Arts Center and Venice Elementary School)

