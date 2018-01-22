VIDEO | Sarasota police hope you can find accused shoplifter

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The video is clear, and Sarasota police hope you can get it spreading so they can find a shoplifting suspect.

The guy in the video is accused of stealing speakers, headphones and electronics from the Family Dollar on N. Washington Blvd.

He’s described as a white man in his late 30s or early 40s last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, light-colored jeans and a dark hat.

If you recognize him, call police at 941-954-7025.

