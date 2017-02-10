Woman says ex-Sarasota deputy was also a high-priced gigolo

Frankie Bybee (Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA -- A Sarasota Sheriff's deputy charged with attempted murder is facing more scathing accusations tonight. One woman who says he lived a second life as a high-priced gigolo off and on duty.

The woman told detectives, "He sent me pictures of himself -- his genitals…He did it in his uniform.."

Soon after Frankie Bybee's arrest for allegedly attempting to kill a 79-year-old woman, a Rhode Island woman reached out to Sarasota Sheriff deputies with sordid details about their "business relationship".

She says they started out as neighbors in Bradenton 7 years ago. Both families had become friends when she says Bybee first propositioned her.

The woman recounts a conversation between her and Bybee. She says, "I told you I like women but I don't do it for nothing."

"What do you mean?" she asked.

"I get paid for this," he explained.

"You're a gigolo," she said.

"I don't like to use that word," he said.

The woman says the 46-year-old married father of 3 flew up to Boston for their first sexual encounter at a hotel and she had to pay him "5 grand".

"I don't think it was worth the money. He lost his mind but it wasn't worth the money,” says the woman.

Still they continued their relationship. The cost: 500 dollars. She says he'd send sexual texts – sometimes from his patrol car in his uniform.

She bought him gifts, a $20,000 jeep, helped pay a $30,000 loan; but says when he wanted more money he started threatening her.

"He said he had cameras in the room to use against me,” says the woman during a rendezvous in Boston.

Another time she says he sent her a text with a photo. "See this envelope? He sent me a picture standing in front of the post office...I'm sending all this stuff to your husband kids and work,” she recalls him saying.

The woman says she asked him to stop contacting her but he continued until his arrest for attempted murder. She says, "He wanted to come up in January…my God seriously—that could have been me. If he did get to this point and he came up and I didn't pay him, would he have reacted the same way? Would he—like—kill me?"

