School bus collides with SUV in St. Pete

A school bus driver who failed to remain stopped at a St. Petersburg intersection collided with an SUV Tuesday afternoon, police say.

No one, including several children from Pinellas Central Elementary school who were on the bus, was injured in the crash, which happened at the intersection of 31st Street North and 58th Avenue North.

According the Florida Highway Patrol, Deitra Renee Morris, 55, of St. Petersburg, was driving the school bus southbound on 31st Street, and 40-year-old Daniel Dwight Thornton, of Pinellas Park, was driving an Isuzu SUV westbound on 58th Avenue. Morris failed to yield the right of way, and Thornton’s vehicle struck the left rear of the bus.

No one was arrested in the incident. Morris was cited for failing to remain stopped for a stop sign. Thornton was cited for unknowingly driving with a suspended or revoked drivers license.

